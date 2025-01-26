The Philadelphia Eagles are one game away from Super Bowl 59. Philadelphia is gearing up for their most important game of the season on Sunday. The Eagles will take on the Commanders, with the winner advancing to Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. Eagles fans don't need much extra motivation to get loud, but they got some on Saturday night from an unlikely source.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has a message for Eagles fans ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game. He wants to make sure fans boo his teammate Josh Hart, who is a Commanders fan.

“Tomorrow Josh Hart is going to the game, so Eagles fans you know what to do,” Brunson said via social media on Saturday via Knicks Videos. “Whenever you see someone not wearing Eagles gear, harass the hell out of them.”

Thankfully for Brunson, Eagles fans don't need any extra motivation to get rowdy on Sunday.

The winner of Sunday's NFC Championship Game will advance to Super Bowl 59. That alone should be motivation enough for any fanbase to get loud and chippy. Fans might take things to another level because they will be playing against the Commanders, one of their division rivals.

The stakes simply could not be higher. Not only would it be devastating to miss out on a trip to the Super Bowl, but seeing a division rival make the Super Bowl is even worse.

Eagles' Darius Slay talks about future ahead of NFC Championship Game

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is hopeful that Philadelphia can get back to the Super Bowl.

Slay spoke candidly about his future in the NFL during a recent interview. He intends to play next season for the Eagles, in what could be his final season in the NFL.

“I don’t want to. But if I wanted to do 13, if it got to be somewhere else, it will be. But I don’t want to. I’d love to stay here, do my last year here, for sure. ‘Cause I ain’t doing no other than 13,” Slay said.

Slay isn't going to let the unknowns of the future stop him from enjoying the moment on Sunday.

“I’m just going to appreciate the moment, just trying to make sure I give this organization the best thing I got,” Slay concluded.

The NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and Commanders kicks off at 3PM ET on Sunday in Philadelphia. The winner will advance to Super Bowl 59.