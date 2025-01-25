Darius Slay nearly left the Philadelphia Eagles following the team's run to Super Bowl 57. It appears he might be considering the option again following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Slay spoke to the Philadelphia Inquirer in a story published on Saturday. One of the topics discussed was his future, which he reveals he is closing in on retirement at age 34. He is interested in playing his 13th and final season, whether it's the Eagles or another team.

“I don’t want to. But if I wanted to do 13, if it got to be somewhere else, it will be. But I don’t want to. I’d love to stay here, do my last year here, for sure. ‘Cause I ain’t doing no other than 13,” Slay said.

“I’m just going to appreciate the moment, just trying to make sure I give this organization the best thing I got.”

Slay has one year remaining in his contract but his salary for the 2025 season is not guaranteed.

How Darius Slay, Eagles enter matchup vs. Commanders

It will be interesting to see the approach the Eagles take with Darius Slay when their offseason arrives.

Slay has been a significant member of the Eagles since he joined the team in 2020. From there on, he became a valuable piece in the secondary as he received three Pro Bowl selections since 2021.

2024 was a solid year for the veteran cornerback, seeing him make 49 tackles, 13 pass deflections, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 14 games. Slay was key in the Eagles' defense as the team was successful in the regular season by finishing with a 14-3 record.

They now head into the NFC Championship game in an attempt to reach their second Super Bowl in the last three years. They face Washington Commanders squad that has exceeded expectations while being led by rookie star quarterback Jayden Daniels, having stunned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions in the playoff run.

The Eagles host the Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET for the right to play in Super Bowl 59.