The Philadelphia Eagles remain one of the NFL’s most talented and complete teams, but the tension surrounding A.J. Brown’s role in the offense has become a recurring topic across the league.

Brown and fellow receiver DeVonta Smith have both expressed frustration over their limited involvement in the red zone, sparking questions about the chemistry between Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

According to Dianna Russini, league insiders believe the frustration stems from the Eagles’ predictable offensive rhythm. One source described it as “run, run, run, Hurts off-schedule pass, tush push,” a formula that leaves little room for receivers to dominate in scoring situations.

While the team’s record remains perfect, the explosive passing game that once defined Philadelphia has yet to reappear.

But new insight from The New York Times sheds light on the evolving dynamic between Hurts and Brown.

“They are paying roughly $50 million to two wide receivers (Brown and Smith), and they aren’t even that involved,” one NFL general manager told the outlet.

“They may move on simply because Philly is a run-heavy team.”

A rival head coach added, “Don’t let A.J. Brown tell you he isn’t getting enough targets. It’s not about the quantity. It’s about the type of targets and the situations he’s in. That’s why he’s frustrated.”

The reality is that Brown is still being targeted, but not in the way he prefers. Multiple sources told Russini that Hurts wants to keep feeding him the ball, yet patience is required as the offense adjusts early in the season.

As one source put it, “Hurts wants to throw to him — it’s just about timing and trust. This isn’t personal.”

That message reflects the bigger picture in Philadelphia. The Eagles aren’t panicking. Their leadership group, including Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni, has emphasized composure through the team’s uneven offensive stretch.

The roster is built for balance, and the return of running back Saquon Barkley only reinforces that identity.

Still, frustration lingers because of expectations. Brown came to Philadelphia to be the centerpiece of a championship-caliber offense, and with his production dipping compared to last season, it’s understandable that emotions are running high.

The bottom line? Hurts and Brown remain aligned, even if the numbers don’t yet show it. As long as the Eagles keep winning, patience may prove to be their most valuable play call.