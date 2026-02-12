Eagles fans were not happy with former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo during the 2025 season. Patullo received most of the blame for Philadelphia's lackluster offense. As a result, Patullo was fired after just one season as OC. Patullo got a fresh start on Wednesday after being hired by the Dolphins as their new pass-game coordinator.

But some Eagles fans still have it out for Patullo.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo issued a message to Eagles fans who still hate Patullo after he was hired by the Dolphins.

“I have a message for Eagles fans,” Garafolo said on Thursday via Good Morning Football. “If you think that this guy was not a reason why you've had such incredible success under Nick Sirianni, you are sadly mistaken. He was the pass-game coordinator two years ago, the role he is going to be filling with the Dolphins, when this team won the Super Bowl. He has also been a trusted advisor and sort of a pseudo head coach for Sirianni that he's known for quite some time and helped him with a lot the head coaching mechanisms there.”

There's no question that Patullo was a valued member of the organization. But perhaps he was not best suited as an offensive coordinator.

“This team, the Eagles, did not fire him when they made a change at offensive coordinator,” Garfolo added. “Do you know how rare that is in the NFL? Usually it's like alright this guy has got to go regardless of whether he's been here in other roles or not. They would have welcomed him back.”

Ultimately, Philadelphia gave Patullo the opportunity to seek out coaching opportunities elsewhere.

Garafolo noted that Patullo received interest from “multiple teams regarding multiple roles” on coaching staffs. That shows that other organizations recognize the value Patullo can provide as an NFL coach.

Now the Eagles will move forward with Sean Mannion as their new offensive coordinator.

Philadelphia's offense should be under the microscope during the 2026 season. If Mannion does not turn the offense around, he could meet the same fate that Patullo did.