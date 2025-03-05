Heading into free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles have some tough decisions to make as they prepare for a 2025 Super Bowl title defense.

On one hand, they, like every team in the NFL, could use some upgrades to get better, younger, and more long-term viable heading into the fall, but with a number of key contributors from their Super Bowl core now set to his free agency, how much of a priority does keeping the core together hold? Clearly enough, as the Eagles have released multiple veteran players who help free up some additional cap space heading into the 2025 NFL calendar year for seemingly that reason.

Well, while getting the band back together would be nice, it sure seems like one of those players, Milton Williams, might now be out of the team's price range, as, according to Greg Rosenthal of NFL.com, the Louisiana Tech product might just be the top free agent on the open market.

“Not re-signing Williams sooner may be the rare Howie Roseman decision he'd like back,” Rosenthal wrote. “It's hard to ignore Williams may have been the best defensive player on the field in the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.”

Now granted, the idea of Williams being a premier free agent is nothing new, as he's been a top-10 free agent pretty much all offseason, but flying up the board to spot number one? Over players like Josh Sweat and Zach Baun? Goodness, while losing Tee Higgins and Trey Smith to the franchise tags does take a little bit of the fire off of free agency, placing Williams higher on the list than players like Ronnie Stanley and Sam Darnold feel wrong, especially since he never played more than 40 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps in a season.

Is Williams a very good player? Yes. Would the Eagles love to have him back? Sure. And do they wish they gave him a new deal at something like four-year, $40 million before the year began? Oh yeah, for sure, but how much of Williams' production was due to playing between Jalen Carter and Sweat? Can he produce twice as well while playing twice as many snaps, or will his abilities diminish over a larger sample size? Some team will certainly find out, but one thing is for sure: it's probably not going to be the Eagles.