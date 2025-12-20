The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to greatly improve their chances of clinching a playoff spot on Saturday, as they take on the Washington Commanders in a Week 16 matchup. Unfortunately, it sounds like linebacker Nakobe Dean is going to miss some time in this contest, as he was forced to exit early due to an injury.

Reports indicate that Dean, who is 25 years old, is questionable to return due to a hamstring issue, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The decision came after a quick trip to the blue medical tent and going to the locker room.

“Eagles LB Nakobe Dean is questionable to return tonight due to a hamstring injury.”

The injury occurred somewhat early in the first quarter. There is a chance Dean returns to action. However, that largely depends on the evaluation process with the Eagles' medical staff. More updates regarding his status will likely come to light later in the game.

Eventually, the Eagles ruled Dean out for the game, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. He will not be returning to the Week 16 game against the Commanders.

“Eagles rule out LB Nakobe Dean (hamstring).”

Injuries have been a hindrance to Nakobe Dean's NFL career so far. The former third-round pick had just nine games played under his belt this season before kicking off against the Commanders. Dean missed several games to begin the campaign as he was working his way back from a serious knee injury he suffered in January 2025. He also dealt with a serious ankle injury in 2023 that allowed him to play just five games.

Nakobe Dean entered the Week 16 contest with 53 combined tackles (29 solo), four sacks, and two forced fumbles. Despite the injury concerns, Dean has proven to be a reliable defender for the Eagles whenever he is healthy and on the field.