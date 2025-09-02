Jalen Hurts won Super Bowl MVP for the Philadelphia Eagles last February. They were winning by so many points that Hurts was removed from the game for the final series. It was a bizarre full-circle moment, as Hurts was benched for poor performance in the NCAA National Championship game. Cris Colinsworth told NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark that he has heard the benching at Alabama has never left Jalen Hurts, even after his Eagles success.

“That moment where he was benched in the national championship game has never left him,” Collinsworth said he heard from Peyton Manning. “You have a human being that was stabbed in the heart on the football field. He never wants to have that feeling again. He is going to do everything in his power to win championships. The feeling that he must’ve had coming off the field from that Super Bowl win, and the vindication, had to be one of the most satisfying moments any human being has ever had on a football field.”

Hurts started the National Championship Game in January 2018 against Georgia. Alabama was losing 13-0 at halftime when Hurts was replaced by Tua Tagovailoa. The now-Dolphins quarterback led the comeback, forcing overtime, and winning it on the iconic DeVonta Smith touchdown.

Hurts has had a great NFL career, making it to two Super Bowls and winning one. While there are some questions about whether Hurts or the Eagles' team building is due the credit for the title. But they are tied together in history, as the Eagles rolled to the championship last year.

Hurts finished his college football career at Oklahoma, where he won a Heisman Trophy. Still, he dropped to the second round, where the Eagles scooped him up. When the Carson Wentz experiment went sideways, they turned to Hurts. Now, he is a Super Bowl champion.