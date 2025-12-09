The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to get back on track against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, and it's going to start in the trenches. Before the game, it was all love from former teammates, as Jordan Mailata shared a big hug with Mekhi Becton.

Jordan Mailata was so excited to see his former Super Bowl champion teammate Mekhi Becton on the field just now pic.twitter.com/52s3hvhiGc — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mailata and Becton were wrecking opposing teams last season for the Eagles, and that led them to a Super Bowl.

During the offseason, Becton moved on from the Eagles and signed with the Chargers in free agency. The Chargers had a big weakness in their offensive line last season, and signing Becton was probably one of their biggest additions in the summer.

Becton was huge for the Eagles last season. It was probably the best year of his career, as he finished 24th in run block win rate among guards.

As for the Eagles' offensive line, they have not had the same dominant season that they had last year. Saquon Barkley has not been able to get loose on many big runs, and he hasn't been dominant as much at all. It's one of the reasons why the offense has struggled this season, and if they can find that rhythm again, things can change in the final stretch of the year.

The same can be said about the passing attack for the Eagles, and Jalen Hurts hasn't looked comfortable in the pocket at times. This would be a good chance for the Eagles to take care of what they can in the trenches, and hopefully for them, it could be the start of something new.