As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for their Week 3 showdown against the Las Vegas Rams, Nick Sirianni was asked about a player who has really come into his own in 2024: Jordan Davis.

That's right, while his once and future teammate Jalen Carter draws all of the headlines – and the double-teams – from opposing teams, Davis has looked like the player Philly hoped for in 2020, an incredibly athletic interior weapon who can impact games on all three downs. In Sirianni's opinion, that's because Davis locked in and focused on his growth, crediting his mental toughness for allowing that development.

“He’s obviously playing at a very high level right now, and he’s worked really– I love when guys worked their butts off to achieve their goals and help the team win, and he’s obviously done that. Probably had to go through a lot of questions about him early on, and just his mental toughness to be able to push through that and just continue to grow and develop as a player has been awesome. The shape that he’s in, he’s obviously worked really hard to be in that shape, and he is showing that out on the field and that consistency,” Sirianni told reporters on Friday.

“Obviously, Jordan Davis is well-liked in the locker room, well-liked with the coaches. I mean, he’s a guy that when he comes into this building, brings a smile on to everybody’s face. You’ve seen him, you’ve talked to him, right? You can’t be around Jordan Davis and not leave that conversation feeling good about yourself and good about your team and everything like that. That’s a special quality that he has.

“Obviously happy for him that he’s worked so hard to be playing at this level, but the person is top notch, the teammate is top notch, and he’s tough, he’s talented, and then has all that other stuff. We talk about that in the draft quite a bit is like when a guy loves football and he’s tough and can go through the ups and downs of a season, those guys usually, God willing, reach their ceiling.”

Famously drafted in the first round over Kyle Hamilton, Davis took a few years to become more than just an early down run stuffer, but midway through 2024 and into 2025, the fourth-year Bulldog has found a way to become a three-down player, equally capable of making plays against the run and the pass from the interior. Rounding into the best shape of his career in this a contract year, it's worth wondering if the Eagles will extend Davis into the future and what his next contract will look like long-term.