While Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter is on a mission to lose weight this season, defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been a valuable resource lately. Ahead of the Eagles' Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, Carter was limited at practice throughout the week, joining Dallas Goedert on the injury report, while running back Will Shipley didn't practice at all.

However, the recent setback hasn't prevented Davis from supporting Carter's reported weight problem, as he spoke about it after practice, per Eagles reporter Devan Kaney.

“Shoot, I tell him about my journey all the time,” Davis said. “I'm still rocking the peloton. I'm still not eating all the sugar and all that stuff. So, it's a journey. I take it every day. When it gets to that point, and I’m sure he’s getting to that point now, and he wants to fix it, it’s just the want you have to take within yourself that’s important.”

Carter is nursing a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 2's 20-17 win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl rematch. From spitting on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes one week and sustaining a shoulder injury the following week, Carter has dominated headlines three weeks into the 2025 NFL season.

Eagles' coach Nick Sirianni on Jalen Carter's work ethic

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke on defensive tackle Jalen Carter's relentless approach, including his desire to lose weight. Sirianni says it's part of ensuring the Eagles are at their absolute best as defending Super Bowl champions, he said, per The Athletic's Zach Berman.

“We know that if we're in great shape, then we can play with relentless effort and we can play with great detail,” Sirianni said. “That’s always a work in progress for every player throughout the year, just to get yourself into game shape. Getting yourself into game shape and then maintaining it, because there is no substitute for the games.

“You can run as many gassers as you want, or be on the versa-climber, or the bike as much as you want, but there is no substitute for playing in the game. You get in better shape as you play.”

The Eagles will host the Rams in Week 3's matchup on Sunday.