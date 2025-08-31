The Philadelphia Eagles seem ready to defend their title, and the race to go back-to-back starts in a few days as they're set to face the Dallas Cowboys. One thing that teams don't like to do before their matchups is give out too much information about who may be playing or starting, and head coach Nick Sirianni is taking that approach with his defense.

Sirianni was asked about a few spots on defense that might not be clear to the public, and it seems like that's by design, according to Dave Zangaro of NBCS Philly.

“I think it’s unsettled to the outside world. We got it pretty much settled in here. Just like injury information … I’m just not sharing that information quite yet,” Sirianni said.

This is always a good idea, and with the players that the Eagles have on their defense, you never know who they'll put on the field. The Eagles made some changes on that side of the ball this offseason, and the hope is that they're the same strong unit that helped them win the Super Bowl last season.

For now, the Cowboys will have to keep guessing who will be on the field for the Eagles when the season starts.

Eagles ready to defend title

The Eagles brought back most of their key players from last season, and they're ready for the challenge to get to the Super Bowl once again. Over the offseason, the Eagles were given their flowers for the roster they have, and during ESPN's player rankings, they showed them a lot of love.

“The Eagles lead the pack with 10 players, followed by the Lions with eight and the 49ers and Ravens with six each,” ESPN wrote. “The Saints and the Panthers are the only teams without a representative. Quarterbacks and wide receivers dominated, with 15 players each making our list.”

The Eagles have some quality players on offense, with Saquon Barkley leading the way after rushing for over 2,000 yards last season. In the wide receiver group, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were big for the passing game, and of course, Jalen Hurts helped put everything together. Not to forget to mention, the offensive line was one of the best in the league.

On defense, the trenches are where the Eagles made an impact, with Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis dominating. The secondary may look a little different, but Quinyon Mitchell, in his second season, should be special.