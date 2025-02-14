The Philadelphia Eagles are on top of the world. Philadelphia got one of its biggest wins in franchise history last Sunday, defeating Kansas City 40-22 in Super Bowl 59. The Eagles have already been celebrating since Sunday, but now they get to do so in front of the whole city on Friday.

The city of Philadelphia has closed all of its schools on Friday ahead of the Eagles' Super Bowl parade.

“All schools and administrative offices will be CLOSED on Friday, February 14, 2025, for the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl Celebration,” Philadelphia Schools posted on social media, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This is a great move by the city of Philadelphia. For one, it would be more difficult logistically to have schools open during the parade because of the massive crowds and road closures.

More importantly, now young Eagles fans can go celebrate what could be a once-in-a-lifetime moment with the rest of their fellow Philadelphians.

This will be the second Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia over the past decade. The Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history in 2017, following that up with two more Super Bowl appearances since then. They finally got their second Lombardi Trophy last Sunday.

The streets in Philadelphia will be filled with midnight green after the Eagles set merchandise records after winning Super Bowl 59.

There has never been a better time to be a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jalen Hurts reveals how he will remain motivated after Eagles win Super Bowl 59

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has already started celebrating his first Super Bowl victory. However, he is not going to stay complacent.

Hurts explained in a recent interview how he plans to stay motivated after achieving one of his lifeline dreams.

“The joy of winning [the Super Bowl] still had no comparison to the pain of losing it,” Hurst said, per Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks. “Those things are still going to motivate me.”

Hurts explained that losing Super Bowl 57 to the Chiefs “changed [his] soul.”

“It was a transformation for me… My desire to win just burned like it never burned before,” Hurts said.

Hurts knows that he simply has to go back to work and enjoy the grind that got him to the Super Bowl in the first place.

“All I think about truly is just the effort that was put in, all the hard work. The blood, sweat and tears that you invest into the game hoping to be the last man standing,” Hurts concluded. “And we were indeed the last men standing. It was something that we earned, nothing was given to us and it’s just all off the hard work.”

The Eagles are already contenders to repeat as Super Bowl champions next season.