The Philadelphia Eagles lost some key pieces on their defense in free agency, but they're stocking back up on talent and they're getting it within the NFC East, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Source: Pass rusher Azeez Ojulari is signing with the Eagles on a one-year, $4M deal. Ojulari, who had 6.0 sacks last year, stays in NFC East with the Super Bowl champion,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Along with his six sacks, Ojulari had ten QB hits and seven tackles for losses in 11 games while starting in five of them. He was on the field for 58 percent of the defensive snaps and 12 percent of special teams snaps in the games that he played in.

Ojulari was drafted in the second round in 2021 and has appeared in 46 games with 30 starts in his first four seasons. In all, he's recorded 22.0 sacks with 21 tackles for loss. He should be another depth piece to fill the void for Josh Sweat, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency.

Eagles looking to add pieces to defensive line

Earlier in free agency, the Eagles went out and signed Josh Uche, who played with the Kansas City Chiefs last year, to help add more depth to their defensive line.

The Chiefs traded for Uche last season, as he was originally on the New England Patriots. He finished the season with the Chiefs with 10 tackles in six games, but he didn't play in the Super Bowl. Uche was drafted in the second round in 2020 and had 76 tackles, 20.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery with the Patriots.

The Eagles know that the secret to success starts in the trenches, and that's one of the reasons they're always winning games. They've learned how to draft the right players that fit into their defense, and it's paid off big time for them, which led to winning a Super Bowl. Players such as Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter were the players that they've drafted over the years and their development worked out in their favor.

The Eagles have shown throughout the past few years that they know how to find the perfect players in the offseason as well, and they've hit on some big free agents. It was Saquon Barkley last year, and you could say he was the MVP of the Eagles this past season with the way he played. He was awarded a new deal for his strong play and is now the highest-paid running back in the league