Since winning Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles have done the best they can in maintaining a championship-level roster. Head coach Nick Sirianni made another acquisition to the Eagles' 2o25 coaching staff by adding former Georgia football quality control coach Montgomery VanGorder.

VanGorder will join Sirianni's staff as an offensive assistant, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. VanGorder has been with Georgia since 2019, working under Kirby Smart for the past four seasons.

Before beginning his coaching career, VanGorder played four years of college football. He began his career at Notre Dame as a reserve quarterback from 2015 to 2017 before transferring to Youngstown State. As a senior, VanGorder put up 1,929 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with the Penguins in 2018. He joined Smart's staff shortly after his graduation.

In four short years, VanGorder quickly became one of Smart's top offensive assistants. He was crucial to the development of Georgia quarterbacks Carson Beck, Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels during his brief tenure.

Eagles' coaching changes during 2025 offseason

In addition to former Georgia football coach Montgomery VanGorder, the Eagles have made several key additions to their 2025 coaching staff. Most notably, Sirianni had to fill the vacancy at offensive coordinator left behind by Kellen Moore, who became the New Orleans Saints' next head coach in February.

Sirianni promoted passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator to succeed Moore. He also hired Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler as his quarterbacks coach. Given VanGorder's background, he figures to work closely with Loeffler in 2025.

Despite the changes, the base of the Eagles' roster remained intact and will return in 2025. Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith will all be back in the fall as they begin their pursuit of consecutive championships.

Defensively, Philadelphia lost Josh Sweat, Milton Williams and Darius Slay in free agency but will still otherwise return most of its core. The Eagles replaced Sweat with buy-low candidate Joshua Uche, who is three years removed from an 11.5-sack season with the New England Patriots in 2022.