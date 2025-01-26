While some doubted the abilities of Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts, he among his stacked supporting cast silenced all the doubters and haters as they are heading back to the Super Bowl. Whether people label the Eagles quarterback as a running back is all just noise at this point as the team hit their offensive peak with a record in the win over the Wahington Commanders in the NFC Championship game, 55-23.

According to Ari Melov, Philadelphia scored past 41 points which happened because Saquon Barkley scored his third touchdown of the game, they scored more points in the conference title game than at any point in the season. It was no doubt a masterclass and a showcase for their explosive offense.

“The #Eagles scored more points today in the NFC Championship Game than they scored in any game this season,” Melov wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Plus, the 55 points they scored is the most scored in a conference championship ever, beating the Carolina Panthers in 2015 when they scored 2015 led by quarterback Cam Newton.

Saquon Barkley and the Eagles offense looks unstoppable

The Eagles were unstoppable on the ground as they scored seven touchdowns in that aspect while recording well over 200 yards, led by another impressive performance from Barkley who had 118 yards. Hurts threw close to 250 yards with a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown, but also contributed with three rushing scores on his own.

Another historic achievement for the team was that their seven rushing touchdowns were tied for the most in NFL history in terms of a playoff game. The last time was in 1940 when the Chicago Bears beat Washington where they won 73-0 per Seth Walder.

“ESPN Research: The Eagles have seven rushing touchdowns, tied for the most in a playoff game in NFL history with the 1940 Bears, who also beat Washington, but by a score of 73-0 in the NFL Championship game,” Walder wrote.

However, there is one more game left as the Eagles look to redeem themselves and win their second Super Bowl in franchise history as they await the opponent in the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.