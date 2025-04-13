The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves in an unusual spot in the 2025 NFL Draft.

On one hand, they have to bide their time – barring a trade up – as every other team in the NFL gets their guy, which is tough for any talent evaluator to watch. But with that being said, they only hold the 32nd overall spot because they won the Super Bowl, which, when coupled with the team's lack of holes, helps to ease the burden.

Fortunately, with a very deep class of starting-caliber players in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Eagles should still leave the first round and the weekend as a whole with some very good players, including a chance to steal a player or two, depending on how things shake out.

In Jeff Kerr of CBS's latest mock draft, that very situation happens, with the Eagles somehow landing another Georgia Bulldog in Malaki Starks, who might just be the best safety in this year's class.

“Good players continue to fall to the Eagles, who land another Georgia player for their defense,” Kerr wrote. “An immediate starter in the league, Starks' playmaking ability immediately suits him for the C.J. Gardner-Johnson role.”

Standing 6-foot-1, 197 pounds, Starks was widely considered the best safety in this year's class when the season came to an end, but after running a 4.5 40 at the combine, when coupled with additional scrutiny of his game, some talent evealuators have become more enchanted with Nick Emmanwori, who looks like Kam Chancellor with Obi Melifonwu's athelticism. Still, Starks can play free safety, strong safety, and even do the hybrid slot cornerback role that players like CJ Gardner-Johnson and Malcolm Jenkins mastered in Philadelphia; factor in his status as a collegiate Georgia Bulldog, where he played alongside what, half of the defense, and his fit next to Reed Blankenship is one of the more natural ones in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Could Starks be off the board when the Eagles pick at 32? Yes, that feels rather likely, but if he isn't, the Eagles shouldn't get too cute with the pick, unless, of course, they have a player ranked higher on their board still available. No, Roseman and company should place a call to the commissioner and make Starks an Eagle, allowing him to reunite with his Philly Dogs and fill the role CJGJ left open for a fraction of the price.