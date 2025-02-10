In the early window of Super Bowl LIX matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, offensive lineman Mekhi Becton headed to the medical tent after suffering an apparent knee injury. Becton is questionable to return, per Ari Meirov on X.

“#Eagles RG Mekhi Becton is questionable to return with a knee injury. Tyler Steen at right guard to start this series,” Meirov wrote.

As a former first-round pick at tackle, the Eagles moved Becton inside to guard, where he had one of the best seasons blocking for running back Saquon Barkley.

In Becton's place is Tyler Steen, a second-year offensive lineman out of Vanderbilt and Alabama.

With plenty of time left in Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles will feel a lot better about their chances with Becton back on the field.

Eagles' Mekhi Becton returned in Super Bowl LIX after injury scare

Not long after heading to the medical tent to examine a knee injury, Becton returned to action in Super Bowl LIX, looking to stop the Chiefs from three-peating.

While he was likely missed in the few reps he was on the sideline for, Becton was able to make his return.

Although he might not be at 100% after needing to take a trip to the blue tent, the Eagles would likely be a-okay with even 65% of Becton's abilities on the field.

Behind defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the Chiefs have an incredible pass rush — as well as a defensive unit in general.

So, with the possibility of Becton not being able to return to this game, the Eagles were likely scrambling a bit.

However, Becton was able to make a full return, needing just a few reps to regain himself after injuring his knee.

And as someone who's battled a handful of injuries along his career, there was — without a doubt — a huge sigh of relief in the Philadelphia, PA, area when he made his way back onto the field.