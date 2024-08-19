In 2020, the New York Jets entrusted former Louisville star Mekhi Becton to be a core part of their rebuilding efforts. His arrival was intended to stabilize the team's offensive line and help salvage the Sam Darnold experiment. Instead, Becton became an unsuccessful investment himself, one that the Philadelphia Eagles are hoping to revive.

The 25-year-old signed a one-year contract worth $5.5 million with Philly in free agency and is looking to put all the unmet expectations in New York firmly behind him. That will be much tougher to do, however, if he is stuck on the sidelines. Becton suffered an apparent leg injury in Sunday's practice, leaving fans feeling a bit uneasy about an O-Line that is already undergoing plenty of change.

Luckily, though, there appears to be no reason to worry. The 2019 First-Team All-ACC selection “avoided anything serious and should be fine,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Monday. Becton primarily played at the left tackle position for the Jets last season but is now expected to be Philadelphia's starting right guard.

While the transition might be difficult, he is surely grateful to earn a second chance in the league in the form of a top-notch offensive line like Philly's. If Mekhi Becton is going to come even a fraction close to fulfilling the ample promise that was projected for him when he was selected as the No. 11 overall pick, he will have to make it happen with the Eagles.

Mekhi Becton needs to make the most out of this Eagles run

Jeff Stoutland is renown for the work he has done on Philadelphia's offensive line, which is on full display when Jalen Hurts pushes his way past the marker on fourth-and-short situations. Losing Jason Kelce is going to present challenges, but the Eagles still have the personnel to comprise one of the best protection units in the NFL. Becton figures to have a role on it.

The Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner posted an overall blocking grade of 53.2 in 2023-24, according to Pro Football Focus, so expectations should be tempered. Knee injuries cost him a huge chunk of his Jets tenure and stunted his development. A practice setback is the last thing he needs.

The 6-foot-7 Virginian is ready to start fresh in the City of Brotherly Love. He has the ability to make some noise in the trenches and help the Eagles' line transition into this post-Kelce era. But Mekhi Becton must make this opportunity count.

He has until Sept. 6 to get fully healthy for the Eagles' Week 1 opener against the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.