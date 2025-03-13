The Philadelphia Eagles have lost some bodies on their defensive line during free agency, and they've found someone who could replace some of their production. Funny enough, it's coming from somebody who played with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Pass-rush help for Philadelphia: Eagles reached agreement today on a one-year deal with former Chiefs free-agent LB Joshua Uche, who now will try to help replace Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham. Deal negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Chiefs traded for Uche during the season as he was originally on the New England Patriots. He finished the season with the Chiefs with 10 tackles in six games, but he didn't play in the Super Bowl. Uche was drafted in the second round in 2020 and had 76 tackles, 20.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery with the Patriots.

Uche is still a young player, and he should be a quality depth player for the Eagles. With players such as Jalen Carter playing alongside him, it should make his job easier. Though they've lost some key pieces in their defense in free agency, the Eagles still have enough to make up for the departures, which is a credit to them for drafting well.

The Eagles have shown throughout the past few years that they know how to find the perfect players in the offseason, and they've hit on some big free agents as well. Last year it was Saquon Barkley, and you could say he was the MVP of the team this season with the way he played. With that, he was awarded a new deal and is the highest-paid running back in the league.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Eagles found themselves back in the Super Bowl next season, but it's way too early to tell with all the other teams around the league improving as well.