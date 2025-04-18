The Philadelphia Eagles don't have a lot of needs heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sure, they could use depth at safety, right guard, wide receiver, plus on the defensive line, and are potentially in the market for a new starting tight end if they trade away Dallas Goedert, but outright holes? Right now, the team doesn't have any, as Howie Roseman has built a thriving ecosystem cultivated through the draft and stop-gap free agents.

And yet, just because the Eagles don't have any outright holes doesn't mean they couldn't identify a player they really want to add to their program and pursue strengthening a strength heading into the 2025 NFL season.

That's what happened in Chad Reuter's seven-round mock draft for NFL.com, with the draft analyst urging the Eagles to trade up with the Los Angeles Rams to select Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who has been compared to Jalen Carter already this cycle, at pick 26.

“Nolen's quickness and motor would make him a perfect replacement for Milton Williams, who left in free agency after helping power the Eagles' Super Bowl run,” Reuter wrote. “Philadelphia sends its second-rounder to the Rams for this pick and a third-round selection.”

Originally beginning his career at Texas A&M before taking his talents to Ole Miss, Nolen was a disruptive force in the middle of the Rebels' defense, with a unique ability to draw double teams and still get to the quarterback as one of the top interior rushers in the SEC. While some have questioned his love of the game, as he went from the top overall national recruit in the nation to a performer who closed out his college career with less than 12 sacks over 35 games, his ability to attack the pocket from the interior is second to none outside of the top 5.

Would the Eagles actually consider trading up to take a player they like in Nolen, who might fall to pick 32? While it's hard to say, in this scenario, the team only moves back from 64 to 90 in order to get the deal done, so the price isn't crazy. Considering how well Roseman has maneuvered the board to get his guys in the past, there might just be an appetite to get a deal done that provides Carter with a long-term partner in crime.