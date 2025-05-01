The Philadelphia Eagles may have won Super Bowl 59 just a couple of months ago, but you wouldn't be able to tell based on the amount of work they have done this offseason. Led by general manager Howie Roseman, the Eagles front office has been quite busy over the past few weeks, swinging moves left and right. One move they made saw them trade for offensive lineman Kenyon Green from the Houston Texans, and they recently made a big decision on his contract status.

The Texans selected Green with the No. 15 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft, but he never truly panned out for them, due in large part to a shoulder injury that forced the talented lineman to miss the entire 2023 season. The Eagles opted to take a flier on Green, but they aren't completely sold on him just yet, as the team turned down the fifth-year option in his rookie contract, meaning he could hit free agency after the 2025 campaign.

“The Eagles are declining Green's option, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on May 1. The Texans, who took Green in the 2022 draft, traded the offensive lineman to Philadelphia on March 11,” NFL.com wrote on Thursday morning.

Eagles hoping Kenyon Green can become key piece of offensive line

When he's been healthy, Green has shown flashes of becoming the player the Texans envisioned him becoming when they picked him in the first round of the draft three years ago. The Eagles have had success when it comes to developing offensive linemen, and they are hoping Green will become their latest success story.

However, with so many question marks regarding his status, Philadelphia isn't going to commit a massive figure to Green for the 2026 campaign when he could struggle this upcoming year. That essentially makes the upcoming season a one-year trial for Green and the Eagles, so if he wants to stick in town, he's going to have to immediately make the most of the opportunity he currently finds himself with on his new squad.