Heading into the 2025 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles roster is in pretty good shape.

Sure, they didn't sign any marquee free agents, with Howie Roseman bringing back Zack Baun before targeting cheap players on the margin. But the team more than made up for it in the 2025 NFL Draft, with 10 draft picks plus eight more undrafted free agents helping to fill the roster out heading into the summer.

And yet, the Eagles are not a complete team, with a few areas of concern that should be addressed moving forward.

Fortunately, there are plenty of opportunities for the Eagles to sure things up before Week 1, with a chance to adjust the contracts of their own players, to make moves to acquire new ones, and even the potential that an interesting prospect or two could hit the waiver wire before opening night. Though “talent acquisition season” may be over, there's still a chance the Eagles are a better team before Week 1 kicks off.

1. Sign Dallas Goedert to an amended contract

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, it seemed like the Eagles were going to be in the market for a new tight end.

On paper, it made sense; while Dallas Goedert is a great player, he was injured a number of times during the 2024 NFL season, and the Eagles barely missed a beat, with Grant Calcaterra doing a fine enough job with a bigger workload. Factor in his eight-figure contract value in 2025, and the timing felt right to say goodbye to the South Dakota State product in favor of a younger, more cost-controlled player moving forward.

And yet, after missing out on the top four tight ends on the board, the Eagles kept taking things in another direction, bypassing Harold Fannin Jr. in the second and passing on Day 3 players like Gunnar Helm and Jackson Hawes in favor of other options.

Could the Eagles make a trade for another tight end? Maybe so, but if that doesn't happen, Roseman would be wise to rework Goedert's contract in 2025 like he did with Josh Sweat in 2024, freeing him up to become a free agent in 2026 while making his team less expensive in the short term. Even if he isn't the future, Goedert is still the Eagles' third-best pure receiving option in 2025 and should keep him around as a result.

2. Add more competition for Terrace Marshall, Ainias Smith

Much like tight end, the Eagles didn't add a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, bypassing the position after landing two, Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson, last spring.

In 2024, neither Wilson nor Smith really shone in South Philadelphia, with the former being used mostly as a blocker while the latter barely played at all after struggling in training camp. While the former showed some upside, as he remains the biggest wide receiver in the NFL and could transition to tight end if things go poorly, the Eagles would be wise to bring in some additional options to help fill out the roster, especially since Jahan Dotson was also very underwhelming in his first season in Philadelphia.

Technically, the Eagles did add a player, bringing in Panthers second-round pick Terrace Marshall to compete for a roster spot, but he's years away from having a productive NFL season and appears a longshot to make the roster this fall, especially since he was assigned number 46 heading into training camp.

But who could the Eagles add to their roster? Well, as of now, the free agent market is basically dead, but as the summer goes on, good players will be released for one reason or another, or become available via trade for a reasonable price. As Week 1 grows closer and closer, the Eagles would be wise to monitor the market closely and potentially nab a new speedster to help stretch the field for Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts.

3. Try to trade Bryce Huff

As the calendar prepares to turn over from April to May, Bruce Huff remains on the Eagles' roster, much to the chagrin of, well, basically the entire City of Brotherly Love.

After a disastrous first season with the Eagles, fans wanted Huff gone, but no team was interested in taking on his contract, with fan favorites like CJ Gardner-Johnson and Mekhi Becton leaving town while Philadelphia's money was being sent to the Memphis product.

Unfortunately, that die is cast, and multiple key cogs in Philadelphia's Super Bowl machine have since moved on, but if the opportunity arises to unload Huff, even for a late draft pick, the Eagles would be wise to take it, especially if they can get his money off the books.

Could Huff turn a corner? Potentially so, but in 2025, Jalyx Hunt was making plays in the Super Bowl while Huff was in street clothes, and Antwaun Powell-Ryland looks like one of the steals of the 2025 NFL Draft as a seventh-round pick out of Virginia Tech. Factor in players like Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari on one-year contracts, and the Huff era of Philadelphia football appears to be over, as if it ever arrived at all.

4. Sign Justin Simmons to fill out the secondary

And last but not least, after using one of their two top-100 picks on safety Andrew Mukuba, Roseman should still take Justin Simmons up on his offer and bring him in as a veteran mentor to the back end of the Eagles' secondary.

One of the most successful players to ever operate under Vic Fangio during his time in Denver, Simmons had a down year by his standards with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 and remains a free agent to this day as a result.

Do the Eagles really need Simmons? On paper, no. Mukuba projects as a CJGJ clone with a similar set of skills, and the Eagles have a third interesting option in Sydney Brown, who played well in 2023 but wasn't a favorite of Fangio last fall. With that being said, Mukuba isn't just a traditional safety or even a do-it-all safety, but instead a college slot cornerback at Clemson who transitioned to safety during his final college season. Like Malaki Starks, he could play in the slot if need be, and may allow Philadelphia to use more big nickel packages in 2025, with three safeties on the field instead of three cornerbacks.

If Mukuba looks good in rookie camp around the line of scrimmage, and even if he doesn't, the Eagles have enough schematic versatility to keep three safeties happy in 2025, especially one as good as Simmons, who could potentially recapture his Pro Bowl pedigree for a season or two before calling it a career.