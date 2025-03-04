Just a day after releasing Darius Slay, the Philadelphia Eagles are parting ways with another veteran.

The team is letting go of former All-Pro defensive back James Bradberry and will save $2.1 million in cap space in the process.

Via Jeremy Fowler:

“The Eagles have informed cornerback James Bradberry he will be released when the new league year starts, per league sources. His agent can speak to other teams in advance. The former All-Pro will be a post-June-1 cut, saving $2.1M on the cap.”

Bradberry was injured for all of last season but served as a mentor to the young players in the Eagles' defense. The 31-year-old joined Philly in May 2022 after stints with the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants. In three seasons with the organization, Bradberry suited up in 31 games, registering 98 total tackles and four interceptions.

The cornerback suffered a leg injury in training camp last summer and was instantly put on the Injured Reserve. He was ultimately diagnosed with a torn Achilles and torn Soleus muscle. Despite watching from the sidelines the entire year, Bradberry still became a Super Bowl champion after playing in the exact game two years ago against the Kansas City Chiefs.

As Fowler mentioned, Bradberry is free to talk to other teams, but the Eagles won't officially release him until June 1. He should definitely generate interest given his skillset and resume, having made a Pro Bowl appearance in 2020 and second-team All-Pro in 2022. Philly is fully embracing the youth moment when it comes to their secondary as Slay was also a massive part of this group.

He is a six-time Pro Bowler but Philadelphia is also saving over $4 million by parting ways. Howie Roseman needs as much money as possible to bring back a few key defenders who are set to hit free agency, including Josh Sweat, Zach Baun, and Milton Williams.