As Darius Slay Jr.'s future with the Philadelphia Eagles has been in question, the finality has been revealed as he will be waived by the team after winning the Super Bowl according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. While the now former Eagle in Slay has teased where he would play next, he will also be “designated a post June 1 release,” meaning that the team will save $4.3 million in regards to the cap.

On the “St. Brown Podcast” with brothers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous, Slay said he would want to play one more year and if it's not with Philadelphia, it would be with his former team in the Detroit Lions.