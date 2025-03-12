The Philadelphia Eagles' 2024-25 season went as well as they could have hoped for, as it ended with them lifting up the Lombardi Trophy. Despite this, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has decided not to entirely run it back.

Roseman has not been afraid to move players during the offseason so far, as ESPN's Ben Solak pointed out. Solak commented on Roseman's ability to fleece opposing teams.

There isn't a general manager in the league with half as fervent a cult following as the Eagles' Howie Roseman,” Solak wrote. “The mastermind behind two Super Bowl champions is known for overinvesting in the quarterback position, employing more talented offensive and defensive linemen than any other team and always fleecing opposing front offices in trades.

Solak gave his thoughts on a specific move Roseman and the Eagles made.

“The trade return (a fifth-rounder and QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson) is about as unremarkable as what Roseman originally sent to Pittsburgh for Pickett (a third-rounder and two seventh-rounders for Pickett and a fourth-rounder).

“That isn't the point, though. The point is Roseman continues to cycle through QB2 options even with a Super Bowl-winning QB1 in hand. He continues to wheel and deal for picks in a never-ending string of small but likely plus-expected value moves.”

Howie Roseman believes Eagles' roster needs work

After the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, general manager Howie Roseman tried to keep the team together and it backfired. He does not want to repeat his mistakes. Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia elaborated on Roseman's thought process.

“Roseman’s plan for this offseason was a simple one. Stock up on draft picks. Don’t even try to sign any free agents. Get younger. Trust the kids. Put the compensatory pick formula to work. It was partly necessitated by the Eagles’ less-than-ideal cap situation but also by Roseman’s understanding that the only way to remain competitive is to make painful decisions when it comes to roster construction.”

Roseman is determined to keep the Eagles competing. If that means making some difficult decisions, he is fine with that.