For far too long, the talent of Jalen Hurts has been underappreciated. It took the Philadelphia Eagles winning a Super Bowl to prove his worthiness.

But one prominent Philadelphia sports commentator saw Hurts' excellence from the beginning, Merrill Reese.

As a result, Hurts lovingly provided Reese with a gift in appreciation for his support, per Zach Berman of The Athletic.

During the first day of training camp, Reese received a pair of green and white Air Jordan cleats from Hurts. On the toe, Hurts wrote a note to Reese that read:

To M. Reese

You saw it when no one else could …

Love always.

“Some people see it and some people don’t — simple as that,” Hurts told The Athletic. “And he’s one that saw it, saw it before I ever stepped on the field. And so to bring that to light and to feel that support from him and his enthusiasm as he calls our games, that’s stellar for me. That’s almost nostalgic. Because I know he’s called so many other greats before my time has come.”

Hurts is entering his sixth season with the Eagles, his fifth as the starting QB. With all that he has achieved, he is entering this post-Super Bowl season with undue optimism and a desire to win again.

“Yeah. When you get a promotion, do you think you’re more confident?” Hurts asked. “You chase a dream, and everybody’s dream is to do that, and once you know you can, it brings a sense of assurance that you can. … It’s a matter of, if I’ve done it before, why couldn’t I do it again?”

Jalen Hurts is entering the prime of his career

For many star athletes, winning a title is the culmination of their greatness. They could possess all the talent, skill and will, but if they don't win the ultimate prize, then their excellence is called into question.

Now that Hurts finally has his Super Bowl, he can simply go out and play. He knows what it takes to win and has a good chance to do so again.

If the Eagles do in fact repeat, the naysayers can't say anything.