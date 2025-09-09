As the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings duked it out in an early-season NFC North showdown, the Manning Brothers, Eli and Payton, brought Saquon Barkley onto their ESPN 2 ManningCast to discuss winning the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles' early dominance, and Saquon, his new documentary executive-produced by Martin Scorsese.

Breaking down the project, which debuts on Amazon Prime later this season before the Eagles and Giants face off in the 2025 edition of the “Barkley Bowl,” No. 26 was pitching a twist for Saquon 2 by life-long Giant Eli Manning: switch sides at halftime and lead the Giants to victory. While Barkley wasn't into the idea, he does believe that Giants fans could get something out of watching the show, as it shows his entire journey on the Gridiron.

“I don't think any Giants fan ever wants to see me in a Giants uniform again. You know, once a Giant, always a Giant. I think, you know, that's kind of, I hope that still stays true for me. But the beauty of this that, it's the growth of the last five years from my injury up to going to Philly and winning a Super Bowl,” Barkley told the Manning Brothers.

“But it shows like the trials and tribulations and all the work that I put in to get back into it, but also shows the love and support that I have for the Giants organization because at the end of the day, you know, the praise and all the love was shown in Philadelphia and the great stuff I did last year, but Lee, Phil, you know, the names go on and on and on. Ron, that helped me to get, you know, back to that moment to play football again. And I love it. It was cool to be able to reflect on it and see myself and see the growth over those last five years. And I think the fans will love it too.”

While Barkley's time in New York didn't ultimately end the way everyone might have hoped, as injuries limited his playing time, the teams were (mostly) bad, and the organization chose to prioritize Daniel Jones over their top rusher, in the end, it was an important chapter in his career all the same. Barkley doesn't make it to Philadelphia without the Giants letting him go, and wouldn't be a Super Bowl champion or a 2,000-yard rusher without those negotiations either. In the end, that's why it's a story worth telling, even if it might rub some Giants fans the wrong way for how it ended.