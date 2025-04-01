The Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl run is over. Following a lopsided 40-22 victory, head coach Nick Sirianni, running back Saquon Barkley, and quarterback Jalen Hurts are ready to run it back.

While the team could easily keep celebrating, it wouldn't be a good look. As Sirianni explained via Zach Berman of PHLY on X (formerly Twitter), the result won't be pretty.

“With our team and the leaders that we have on this football team, if you're not busting your butt and giving everything you got, you'll be exposed,” Sirianni said. “Try not to work hard in front of Saquon Barkley or Jalen Hurts. They'll be on you.”

The fact that the two best players on the team set that standard is impressive. Sometimes, star players will coast because of talent or because of tasting victory.

However, it has been anything but that for the Eagles. While they celebrated in style, roughly two months after winning, it's back to business.

After losing Brandon Graham to retirement, and some other key pieces, some think Philadelphia is done. Still, they kept their main core.

Despite losing offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to the New Orleans Saints, it hasn't changed the Eagles' preparation style.

Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley ready for Eagles' season

Sirianni kept talking via Berman regarding preparing for the season. Again, it is only April. Plenty of teams are allowing their players to rest and recover. For the Eagles head coach, that doesn't seem to be an option.

“We're to a point now where the celebration is over,” Sirianni said. “Our preparation is here. Celebration is over. Preparation is here.”

The celebration was fun while it lasted. As a result though, it puts a massive target on the Eagles' back. With the flurry of moves in the offseason, on paper, they might look weaker.

Still, they have that gritty Eagles culture. They are determined that no one will outwork them, despite winning the Super Bowl. Establishing a potential dynasty has that as one of the elements.

Winning is fun, but complacency is a major poison in all sports. Once people get a taste of winning, that's all they can refer to. However, that's not the case for the team.

Even though Barkley won the 2024 Offensive Player of the Year and Hurts won the Super Bowl LIX MVP, it hasn't changed their vision.

If the top two players on the team are working their hardest, why shouldn't everyone else? Being a leader is also being an example, and Sirianni sees Barkley and Hurts doing both.