Although Saquon Barkley managed just 2.3 yards per carry in the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, he deserves significant credit for how he led the team's offense for most of the season. The star running back's 57 rushing yards on Sunday, which he supplemented with 40 receiving yards, catapulted him above Hall of Famer Terrell Davis for most rushing yards combined in a regular season and playoffs (2,504).

A historic campaign is officially in the record books, where it will permanently live in Eagles and NFL lore. The Offensive Player of the Year arrived in the City of Brotherly Love last spring with towering ambitions, and he now wraps up the first of his three-year $37.75 million contract as a franchise legend. That's what you call money well spent.

Barkley enters the offseason as a champion, ready to enjoy some of the spoils of victory. He has no intention of sprawling out on the couch for hours upon hours, though. The 28-year-old plans to spend plenty of time engaged in one of the most mentally demanding sports known to man– golf.

No. 26 has a simple objective, and if he fails to achieve it, he might put away his clubs for good. “If I don’t break 80 this offseason… I gotta give up the game,” Barkley posted on X.

Saquon Barkley should not be underestimated, regardless of the sport

Barkley, who celebrated his birthday after Super Bowl 59 (Cooper DeJean did as well), is hoping to sharpen his skill set during the offseason. The greens can be cruel and befuddle even the best golfers in the world. He is always up for a challenge, however.

The All-Pro RB became the eighth player to rush for 2,000 yards, averaging a whopping 5.8 yards per attempt this past season. Barkley also registered 33 catches for 278 yards and scored 15 total touchdowns. He will try to have that same big-play impact when he hits the course.

Either way, nothing should bring down Saquon Barkley after his milestone-filled year.