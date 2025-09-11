Saquon Barkley sent a firm warning to opponents about the Philadelphia Eagles' run game as the team progresses through the 2025 season.

Barkley elevated the Eagles into Super Bowl status, cementing his place as one of the best players in the league. He won the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year Award as he helped the squad win Super Bowl 59 after beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Philadelphia is one week into the season as it begins the journey for a title repeat. Barkley understands that opponents will try to stop the run game from flourishing like it did last year. However, he sent a clear message to those who dare to not stop that area of the Eagles' offense.

“We’re gonna burn you for it,” Barkley said, via reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks.

Saquon Barkley says he knows a theme this year will be teams focusing on stopping the Eagles running game. Says they would be a “fool” not to And if they are foolish enough to not try to stop the running game? “We’re gonna burn you for it” pic.twitter.com/8V51ZlwVth — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) September 11, 2025

What lies ahead for Saquon Barkley, Eagles

Article Continues Below

It's a big statement for Saquon Barkley to make, knowing that opponents already have a difficult time stopping him and the Eagles' run game.

Barkley is coming off a dominant 2024 campaign. He made 345 rushes for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns while making 33 catches for 278 yards and two scores. Most of these are career highs for the star running back, moving on from the New York Giants after six seasons.

Barkley picked up where he left off in 2024 with a solid display in the Eagles' season opener. He made 18 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown while recording four receptions for 24 yards to help Philadelphia beat the Dallas Cowboys 24-20.

The Eagles will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Chiefs in a Super Bowl 59 rematch, taking place on Sept. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET.