Despite entering the 2026 NFL Playoffs as the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles do not have many supporters backing them. However, they do have one firm believer in Skip Bayless, who is confident they will beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round.

Bayless, who is a well-known Dallas Cowboys fan, boldly declared that Philadelphia is still the best team in the NFC. He predicts that they will beat the 49ers and repeat as two-time Super Bowl champions.

“I got the Eagles winning this game, as well as the NFC,” Bayless said on ‘The Arena: Gridiron' on Underdog Fantasy. “I think they're going back to the Super Bowl. I think the Eagles are going to win it all again and go back-to-back.”

The league still respects the Eagles' defense, which ranks fifth in the league in scoring and 13th in yards allowed. However, it is Philadelphia's offense that many believe will prevent a repeat.

The Eagles entered the 2025 playoffs with a top-10 offense, but they were only 19th in scoring and 24th in total yards during the regular season. Philadelphia has seen a statistical regression from star running back Saquon Barkley and wideout A.J. Brown, the latter of whom has caused the most public drama and doubt in the team.

Eagles favored to advance past 49ers in NFL Playoffs

Bayless' opinion, however, is not an uncommon one. The 49ers entered the playoffs on a 7-1 run to end the regular season, but they are the most injured team remaining in postseason contention.

San Francisco limped into the playoffs without Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and Tatum Bethune, arguably their three best defensive players. George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall, Trent Williams, Dee Winters and Renardo Green are also preparing for the postseason, admittedly less than 100 percent.

Brock Purdy and Jauan Jennings have also missed significant time in the regular season. Purdy did not begin consistently playing until mid-November, although he has been on fire since then.

The 49ers' late-season success masked most of those issues, but injuries have limited them for the majority of the last decade. Their health concerns have most believing the Eagles will waltz into Levi's Stadium and punch their ticket to the Divisional Round, even with their own internal issues.