Beginning in 2025, will the Philadelphia Eagles have to try to win games without the Tush Push? And can A.J. Brown get along with Jalen Hurts? Whatever the case, here is where Brown surprisingly ranks himself among the NFL’s top wide receivers.

Despite coming off a Super Bowl victory, Brown didn’t put himself at the top, according to his comments on Million Dollaz Worth of Game that were posted on YouTube.

“That’s a team stat winning a ring because if Ja’Marr Chase had probably had a better defense they could be in it,” Brown said. “You know Justin Jefferson, they were close, but them two, if we want to talk about top guys in the league, top receivers in the league, I’m definitely going to say, Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, then I’ll put myself third.”

Eagles WR A.J. Brown one of NFL’s best

Brown got a question about putting himself third despite having the Super Bowl ring. He said he didn’t have a full year in 2024 with the Eagles.

“You just have to go off what happened this past year,” Brown said. “I was banged up and I missed four and a half games. And my numbers were right with them until the end until we called it a day and had to prepare for the playoffs. I’d just have to say them two guys right now are playing at another level.”

Brown still had a nice season. In 13 games he totaled 67 catches for 1,079 yards with seven touchdowns. Brown earned All-Pro honors, second team, for the third straight season.

During the season, Brown got lambasted for reading on the sideline. But head coach Nick Sirianni came to his defense, according to his comments on SportsRadio WIP via cbssports.com.

“We don't do any research, and we jump to a conclusion of, ‘Oh he must be disgruntled.' That, to me, is lazy,” Sirianni said. “Everyone needs to figure out why he's doing it before they jump to judgment on the man.

“Because the man, A.J. Brown is a great, great, great person. The man A.J. Brown is the best receiver — and I'll say it without hesitation — the best receiver that this city has ever seen. It's hard for me to watch when people are getting on him without doing the proper research of who the man is and what he's doing in the first place.”

Sirianni also said other Eagles' players do their things, too, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Some guys pray in between, some guys meditate in between. A.J. reads in between,” Sirianni said. “Whatever these guys need to do to put their mind in a place where they can play with great detail and great effort, I fully encourage them to do that. I saw Jahan Dotson said something defending A.J. and I thought that was awesome too. Another example of our teammates defending each other.”