The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl thanks to their great defense and run game. While Saquon Barkley ran for 2,005 yards and the defense picked off Patrick Mahomes twice, Jalen Hurts' famous quarterback sneak is still getting the most attention. As the offseason begins, teams are proposing rule changes. NFL Network's Judy Battista reports that the Eagles' famous tush push play could be banned.

“There is a proposal from an unnamed team to ban the Tush Push, Troy Vincent said. We’ll see where it goes,” Battista posted on social media.

Vincent is the NFL's Executive Vice President of Football Operations and is a big part of potential rule changes. The Eagles will be paying close attention to this, as will plenty of other teams. Mark Andrews runs the Tush Push for the Ravens and Josh Allen and the Bills use it.

The Eagles originally perfected the play with Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce as the key pieces. They kept the momentum up this year with Cam Jurgens as the center. Even with a great running back behind him, when the Eagles needed one yard, they turned to Hurts. Just because other teams cannot stop it does not mean the league should ban it.

The Eagles will be fine without the tush push

There are only certain teams who dominate the tush push. The Bills have a gigantic quarterback who is a dominant runner and does well on the quarterback sneak. But when he needed a yard in the AFC Championship Game, he did not get it, at least according to the officials. When Hurts needed to squeeze into the end zone earlier that day against the Commanders, he succeeded.

The Eagles will still be a great team without the tush push. Nick Sirianni and whoever his new offensive coordinator is will draw up a new quarterback sneak to get Hurts a first down. They may draw up the play for Saquon Barkley, who is returning after his dominant season.

Despite teams attempting to ban the tush push, there has not been true momentum toward ending the play. Considering so few teams are good at it, the only reason to ban it is because of your inability to run it or stop it. Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu tried to stop it in the NFC Championship Game by jumping over the line but could not time the snap.

