The Philadelphia Eagles fired Kevin Patullo as offensive coordinator shortly after the 23-19 Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Since then, the club has conducted several interviews, and it sounds like another candidate, Zac Robinson, booked an interview.

Robinson, who is currently the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, is set to interview with the Eagles for the same position, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Philadelphia is the third franchise to interview the 39-year-old coach, as he has also met with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions.

“Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is interviewing today in Philadelphia for the Eagles offensive coordinator job. He also has already interviewed for the same jobs with Tampa Bay and Detroit.”

Robinson is the first reported interview booked for the offensive coordinator position in Philadelphia since Kevin Patullo's firing. There is speculation that the Eagles could end up interviewing candidates such as Mike McDaniel, Brian Daboll, Kliff Kingsbury, or even Kevin Stefanski for the role as well.

Zac Robinson is viewed as one of the top OC candidates right now after leading the Falcons to the sixth-best in net yards per game (369.8) this season, calling plays in Atlanta. He has a solid track record in the NFL, as he began his coaching career joining Sean McVay's staff with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 as an assistant quarterback coach.

He worked his way up the coaching ladder in L.A. over the years before accepting his first offensive coordinator position with Atlanta in 2024. With the Falcons searching for a new general manager and head coach, Robinson was permitted to seek new opportunities elsewhere.