Amid rumors that they might decline, the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly plan to visit the White House in the offseason following their Super Bowl victory. Adam Schefter reported on Monday that a source indicated to them that a White House visit is imminent.

“To those wondering: Eagles sources say the team is planning on visiting the White House this off-season and looks forward to receiving its invitation,” Schefter posted.

Sports teams visiting the White House following a championship victory is a practice that dates back to the mid-1800s. For the NFL, the practice of Super Bowl winners visiting the White House dates back to President Jimmy Carter's administration. Carter invited the Pittsburgh Steelers, who won Super Bowl XIV in 1980, to the White House alongside the Pittsburgh Pirates who won the World Series.

Rumors that the Eagles would turn down a prospective invite to the White House circulated online on Sunday afternoon. However, a Monday morning report from Michael McCarthy and Alex Schiffer of Front Office Sports details that the White House hadn't extended an invitation for the visit.

“The Eagles have not had a chance to skip an Oval Office visit because an official invitation has not been sent yet, sources tell Front Office Sports. A source close to the NFL foresees the Eagles ‘accepting' a Trump invite once it’s made,” the article read.

Rumors started spreading after an article from the U.S. Sun, published before Super Bowl LIX, suggested the Eagles would refuse a White House visit if they defeated the Chiefs. This claim, along with a quote from an alleged anonymous source stating the team would decline the invitation, quickly gained traction.

The Eagles’ visit to the White House in 2018, following their Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots, was canceled after several players, including Malcolm Jenkins, Torrey Smith, and Chris Long, indicated they would not attend. While the team initially planned to send a smaller delegation, the visit was ultimately called off.