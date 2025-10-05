The Philadelphia Eagles may be undefeated, but frustration is starting to creep into the locker room, especially among their star wideouts.

Both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have reportedly voiced dissatisfaction with the team’s offensive approach, which they feel has become too predictable and overly reliant on the run game.

According to Dianna Russini, the two receivers are growing frustrated by the lack of red zone targets, a byproduct of the Eagles’ identity under Kevin Patullo’s system.

As one league source told Russini, “Right now, for the Eagles, it’s run, run, run, (Jalen) Hurts off-schedule pass, tush push. For their receivers, that means when they get to the red zone, they aren’t getting the ball — and they know it.”

That frustration has begun to bubble over publicly, with Brown using social media to vent about his limited role. Smith later defended his teammate, saying his emotions were justified.

Yet, internally, team leaders are urging calm. Philadelphia’s offensive philosophy remains rooted in the ground game, particularly after the addition of Saquon Barkley.

While that formula keeps the chains moving, it’s left little room for the passing fireworks that defined previous seasons.

Still, not everyone around the league is sympathetic to Brown’s frustrations. In a report from The New York Times, one veteran NFL executive offered a sharp reality check:

“Brown doesn’t realize how bad it could be. You think if Howie Roseman is going to eventually trade him, he’s going to send him to a team with some elite quarterback? Respectfully, he could still be on the 0-4 Titans. Life is good in Philly.”

Another league insider emphasized the need for patience, pointing to last year’s slow start.

“Look at last season — Philly was 2-2 and then settled in. There has to be some patience for the offense to come together. Everyone.”

For all the speculation about trades or tension, the Eagles’ locker room hasn’t fractured. Brown’s competitive fire is part of what makes him elite, and his coaches know that.

Still, the message from within and beyond the organization is clear: frustration is understandable, but Philadelphia remains one of the league’s most stable and talented teams.

If history is any indication, the Eagles will find their rhythm soon enough, and when they do, Brown could once again be the spark that sets their offense ablaze.