The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high after winning the Super Bowl. The Eagles got their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history by defeating the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl 59. Now the reigning Super Bowl MVP has received another important honor.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was recognized by the city of Philadelphia with a prestigious award. Hurts won the Philadelphia Citizen of the Year Award on Tuesday.

“The city of Philadelphia has been great to me,” Hurts said when accepting the award. “I’ve given it my heart and my soul daily. This holds a special place in my heart. That pursuit to uplift those around us and create opportunities continues.”

Hurts also said he wants to bring somebody along, mentor young people in Philadelphia and give them opportunities. His foundation, The Jalen Hurts Foundation, has already donated $200,000 to Philadelphia schools for new air conditioners.

“I think that’s a quality that oozes throughout the city of Philadelphia: tough, gritty people that don’t take no for an answer.”

Hurts was one of 10 people who won the award. Other winners of the award include Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and MSNBC host Ali Velshi.

A.J. Brown makes admission about ‘bumping heads' with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Eagles WR A.J. Brown made some revealing comments about his interactions with Jalen Hurts during a recent interview.

Brown spoke about his past troubles with Hurts on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. He explained that any friction in their relationship comes from a place of competitiveness.

“I'd be sitting up here lying telling you we never had any issues,” Brown said. “We're two alphas who want to be the best, and demand greatness from each other and everyone around us. Some reports are true, some reports aren't. But me and him are good man. We just wanna be great. We push each other, and sometimes we bump heads, but that's normal. And don't nobody sweat it.”

Brown even cited a pair of past Eagles players as an example of this phenomenon happening before.

“It's normal, but with the history of this team, with [Donovan] McNabb and [Terrell Owens], everything is magnified times ten, but that's not the case,” Brown concluded.

Whatever Brown and Hurts are doing, it seems to be working.

The Eagles have made the Super Bowl in two out of the last three seasons, winning one.

Philadelphia knows that having both A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts is a great thing for the Eagles.