Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown had his car stolen back in April 2025. On Friday, reports indicate that the man who committed the crime was given a prison sentence.

Luis Segurra, the man who stole Brown's 2022 Mercedes GLE Maybach, was sentenced to five years in prison, according to Chris Franklin of NJ.com. Segurra pleaded guilty to several crimes he committed nearly a year ago.

“The New Jersey man who stole a luxury car from Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown's house and drove it to Camden will spend half a decade in prison. Luis Segurra, 26, of Camden, pled guilty Friday in Camden County Superior Court to third-degree receiving of a stolen vehicle, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree resisting arrest.

“As part of his plea deal, Segurra was sentenced to five years in prison and was ordered to stay away from Brown and his Haddonfield residence. He'll be eligible for parole after serving one year. Segurra was also sentenced to fourth-degree theft from a separate incident in Burlington County.”

When the incident initially happened in April 2025, the 28-year-old wide receiver took to social media asking for the then-unknown perpetrator to give the car back. Brown alleged that if the car was returned, then he would not press charges. It's said that AJ Brown's car was tracked with a GPS, which he gave to the police.

The vehicle was eventually found in Segurra's home in Camden, New Jersey. It's said he was found inside the vehicle in the passenger seat when authorities arrived. Segurra attempted to flee the scene, but officers managed to get a hold of him.

AJ Brown just finished his seventh season in the NFL, his fourth with the Eagles. It was a bit of a drama-filled campaign for the three-time Pro Bowler. However, he still finished the regular season with 78 receptions, 1,003 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. It was the sixth time in his career that Brown surpassed the 1,000-yard mark.