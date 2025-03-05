Saquon Barkley just secured his place in NFL history with a massive contract extension, and his fiancée, Anna Congdon, couldn’t contain her excitement. The Philadelphia Eagles announced on March 4 that they had agreed to a two-year, $41.2 million extension with the star running back, ensuring he remains a cornerstone of their offense, PEOPLE reports.

Congdon, 26, took to Instagram to celebrate the moment. She reposted an NFL graphic announcing Barkley’s deal and later shared a photo of him with his agent, Edward Berry, who helped finalize the historic contract. But it was her three-word comment on Barkley’s post that caught fans’ attention: “Let Jesus cook!”

The extension makes Barkley the first running back in NFL history to earn over $20 million annually. The Eagles rewarded Barkley for his dominant performance, even though he still had two years left on his initial three-year, $37.75 million deal signed in 2024. He played a crucial role in their Super Bowl LIX victory, finishing the season with 2,005 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He continued his dominance in the postseason, adding 499 yards and five touchdowns.

Eagles Show Commitment to Contending

Barkley wasn’t the only Eagles star to cash in this week. A day after his extension, the team locked in linebacker Zack Baun with a three-year, $51 million contract, including $34 million guaranteed. Philadelphia is all-in on staying competitive, aiming to secure their third Super Bowl in franchise history.

The former New York Giants running back has embraced his role in Philadelphia, and his engagement to Congdon has only added to his life’s milestones. Just a week before his Super Bowl debut—on his 28th birthday—Barkley announced his engagement, expressing gratitude for Congdon’s unwavering support. “I can’t be the athlete I am without her,” he said in February.

With Saquon Barkley locked in and the Eagles strengthening their roster, Philadelphia fans have plenty to be excited about heading into the next season.