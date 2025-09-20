The Philadelphia Eagles won their Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in Week 2. While a lot of drama circles around Jalen Hurts and the “Tush Push”, the NFL delivered a fine to Saquon Barkley. The Pro Bowl running back delivered a big hit during the game that the league took exception to it Now, Nick Sirianni's star owes thousands of dollars.

The Eagles ran their unique quarterback sneak multiple times during the game in key situations. Kansas City did not have an answer for it, firing up the Philadelphia offense after every successful attempt. However, Barkley made sure to get his licks in throughout the game. He bounced one play out to the sideline, where he trucked through Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner.

Barkley received a fine for $46,371 from the league for unnecessary roughness. However, the officials calling the game did not throw a flag on the play as it happened.

The NFL fined #Eagles RB Saquon Barkley $46,371 for unnecessary roughness/use of the helmet on this play last week. No flag was thrown. pic.twitter.com/KlDwUEIIuv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2025

The fine is the second move the league made with the Eagles this week. Ahead of Philadelphia's Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the NFL received a message from the Rams. They asked the officials to watch the “Tush Push” closely when it happens. Los Angeles claimed that Sirianni's offensive lineman commit false starts and other penalties when they run the play.

With all the drama and fines circling the team, it is easy to say that the focus of Eagles players is off. However, Sirianni has Barkley and others focused on performing in their next game. Philadelphia has embraced a team effort, not caring about statistics as long as it continues to win games.

Barkley has more than enough money to pay his fine. However, the play he earned the fine on for is an example of the plays the NFL is trying to discourage this season. The NFL will watch him and the “Tush Push” on Sunday.