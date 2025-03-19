The New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers are vying for the services of Aaron Rodgers. The future Hall of Famer has standing offers from the Giants and Steelers, but he’s taken his time choosing his next NFL home. While Rodgers is contemplative by nature, the lengthy free agency decision is partly due to the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers would prefer to join the Vikings as they present the best opportunity to win a Super Bowl. But now that the Vikings are out of the Rodgers sweepstakes, he’s back to picking between Pittsburgh and New York. However, it’s still unclear when he’ll make up his mind.

Despite being stuck in a holding pattern, the Steelers don’t have an issue with waiting on Rodgers’ decision, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. Additionally, money hasn’t been an issue in the team’s negotiations with the veteran passer.

New York is also in this for the long haul as the team remains interested in adding Rodgers this offseason, per Schultz. But the Giants could add a backup QB to better position themselves for a pivot if necessary.

The Giants and Steelers are willing to wait for Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers signed former backup Mason Rudolph to a one-year deal as they wait out free agency. The Giants may look to make a similar move as Tommy DeVito is currently the only quarterback under contract with the team. New York met with Jameis Winson this week and could bring him in on a short-term deal.

While Rodgers’ drawn-out process has frustrated NFL insiders and other observers, both teams interested in landing him have seemingly resigned themselves to a long wait. The Steelers and Giants have both also expressed interest in Russell Wilson, and either team could simply change course and aggressively pursue the veteran. But it’s become clear that Rodgers is the top choice in Pittsburgh and New York with Wilson being viewed as the consolation prize.

The Giants have the third pick in the upcoming draft and could choose to take a quarterback. However, they may not be able to land the passer of their choice in their current position. Originally the Tennessee Titans were expected to pass on a QB with the first overall selection, creating the potential for a move up the board for New York. But now the Titans appear poised to draft Cam Ward with the first pick.

The Browns are also badly in need of a quarterback. But it’s unclear if Cleveland would take Shedeur Sanders second overall. If Rodgers remains undecided by the time the draft rolls around and Sanders falls to the Giants, New York would be faced with a difficult decision.