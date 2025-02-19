It's no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate need of a long-term quarterback. And Sam Darnold is becoming a free agent at the perfect time after a standout season with the Minnesota Vikings.

However, the Steelers don't currently seem like a suitor for Darnold. Instead, they may have more interest in Vikings backup Daniel Jones, via Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan. Some inside the organization think Jones would be a good fit in Arthur Jones' offense. Furthermore, head coach Mike Tomlin has had a propensity to lean towards mobile quarterbacks post-Ben Roethlisberger.

“The Steelers could do a lot worse than Jones,” Fillipponi's source said.

Jones never actually got into a game with the Vikings, simply serving as a Darnold backup option. He struggled mightily over his final 10 games with the New York Giants in 2024. Going 2-8, Jones completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The quarterback went just 24-44-1 over his entire six-year tenure with the Giants. Jones completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. New York only made the playoffs once under Jones, but they advanced to the Divisional Round.

Perhaps Jones' most impressive trait throughout his NFL career has been his rushing ability. Not so sneaky of a skill anymore, Jones has run for 2,179 yards and 15 touchdowns. If Pittsburgh wants to be more dynamic in their offense, the QB's legs should help.

But that is just one piece of the puzzle. Daniel Jones will have plenty of questions to answer after his run with the Giants. Fans around the league are still questioning whether he can be a true QB1. Those in Pittsburgh will certainly need some convincing if Jones enters camp as the team's true top option.

However, the quarterback will certainly draw interest around the league. His first round pedigree will carry weight for at least his new contract. The Steelers are considering all options, and Jones could end up atop their quarterback list.