The Pittsburgh Steelers look set to turn to their third different opening season starter. Sam Darnold is rising as a Steelers possibility, amid uncertainty surrounding Justin Fields.

The AFC North franchise and Darnold have traction, per NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic Sunday. And the update rises ahead of Monday's legal tampering period in NFL free agency.

“The Steelers are expected to make an offer to pending free agent Sam Darnold, per source,” Russini shared on X.

However, Russini adds Darnold-to-Pittsburgh isn't an official lock just yet.

“Many around the league believe Darnold will wind up in Seattle, but Pittsburgh is doing its due diligence on any potential options ahead of the new league year,” Russini adds.

Can Sam Darnold fit Steelers post Justin Fields?

By arriving to Pittsburgh, Darnold will replace more than Fields. He'd also replace the original 2024 starter Russell Wilson. Fields handled early season snaps (including the season opener) due to Wilson dealing with a calf ailment.

Darnold will command significant attention across the NFL. The Tennessee Titans are among Darnold's possibilities amid their own QB dilemma.

He's fresh off delivering his first 4,000-yard, 35-touchdown season with the Minnesota Vikings. Darnold's play nearly led the Vikings to the NFC's top seed and NFC North title.

He even arrived to Minnesota as a backup. The Vikings started to build their offense around 2024 first rounder J.J. McCarthy. The rookie, however, tore his ACL before the season. Darnold gave Minnesota strong veteran leadership and play — leading into its playoff run.

Darnold would arrive to a perennial playoff contender if lured to the Steel City. Pittsburgh, though, has several free agents soon to be available elsewhere, including past Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris.

The Seattle Seahawks are still a trending destination. The ‘Hawks cleared room at quarterback by shipping off Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. The move reunites Smith with his former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. But Seattle creates room to make its own run at Darnold to fill the Seahawks' own QB arena.

Regardless, the Steelers are clearly interested about handing the QB reins to Darnold per Russini's words. Darnold likely will have other deals flashed in front of him in the coming days.