The Tennessee Titans will be one of the most important teams in the NFL throughout the offseason. Tennessee holds the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, allowing them to take the top quarterback in the draft. They may also choose to trade the pick or select a blue-chip player at the top of the draft. One NFL insider believes they may use free agency to find their next quarterback.

ESPN released an article on Wednesday that features projected contracts for free agents ahead of NFL free agency. One of the most interesting predictions is that Tennessee will land QB Sam Darnold, beating out Las Vegas in a bidding war.

Ryan McFadden projects the Raiders could offer a three-year, $125 million contract with $55 million guaranteed. Meanwhile, Turron Davenport projects the Titans offering a three-year, $120 million contract with $85 million guaranteed.

Dan Graziano chose the Titans for Darnold because the offer includes more guaranteed money.

“The higher guarantee swings it,” Graziano wrote. “Here, Darnold would have a little bit of a concern that the Titans might also take a guy in the draft, leaving him to potentially get Kirk Cousins-ed, but the Raiders bring that same concern. This is more money, and Darnold would still get to hit free agency again at 29 or 30.”

Darnold had an incredible 2024 campaign, but melted down in his two final appearances of the season. It stands to reason that Darnold would chase the best contract he could find since he may never get a huge payday again in his career.

Titans fans would likely be thrilled about landing Darnold in free agency.

Shedeur Sanders rumored to be better fit for Titans than Cam Ward

The Titans can still pursue a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft even if they do add Sam Darnold.

ESPN's Turron Davenport and Jeremy Fowler mused about what the Titans might do with their first-round pick in a recent article.

While talking about quarterbacks, they concluded that Shedeur Sanders may be a better fit in Tennessee than Cam Ward.

“Ward is the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the draft — by a comfortable margin, according to some. But Sanders' pocket-passing ability as a deft processor is appreciated and will make for an easy NFL transition, thus he becomes a slightly better fit for a Brian Callahan offense in Tennessee, according to multiple scouts,” Davenport and Fowler wrote.

Sanders' draft stock seems to have taken a hit recently. As a result, the Titans may wish to trade out of the first overall pick if they plan on drafting him.