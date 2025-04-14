The Pittsburgh Steelers are in an awkward place a franchise heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh had a great 2024 season by all accounts. They won 10 games during the regular season, keeping Mike Tomlin's streak of winning seasons alive. The Steelers also made the playoffs, though they got bounced in the first round by the Ravens.

Now the Steelers need to do everything they can to try and get back to the playoffs in 2025. There's one big problem though — they don't currently have a starting quarterback.

Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields have left Pittsburgh for greener pastures — weirdly enough, they both ended up with New York teams.

Without Wilson and Fields, the Steelers have aggressively pursued veteran QB Aaron Rodgers. There is plenty of smoke about Rodgers eventually signing with the Steelers, but they cannot afford to wait around for the 41-year-old veteran forever.

If the Steelers do not get a deal done with Rodgers before the draft, they could end up selecting a quarterback to compete with Mason Rudolph.

Could the Steelers end up making a big trade during the 2025 NFL Draft? And if so, would they move up the board or trade down?

Below we will explore a pair of perfect trades the Steelers could make during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Trade up: Steelers move up into top 10 to snag a quarterback

Steelers receive:

2025 first-round pick (8th overall)

Panthers receive:

2025 first-round pick (21st overall)

2025 fourth-round pick (123rd overall)

2026 second-round pick

This would be far from the perfect scenario for Pittsburgh, but this could still be the perfect trade for the Steelers.

In this scenario, I envision that Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is still on the board while the seventh overall pick is still on the clock. I am also envisioning a world where the Steelers are convinced that the Saints will select Sanders with the ninth overall pick.

One more assumption — in this scenario, the Steelers have yet to sign free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Steelers would really have to be in love with Sanders to make such a bold trade. Or perhaps it is more accurate to say they feel desperate enough to make this trade.

Sanders did visit the Steelers on Tuesday, so it is not a stretch to assume that Pittsburgh is interested in him.

While this does not look like a great move on paper, the Steelers have a full war chest of picks in 2026 (more on that in a minute). They can absolutely stomach giving up a future second-round pick if it means finding a starting quarterback.

Ultimately, this could end up being the smartest move the Steelers could make. They can only get so far with a strong roster if they do not have a competent quarterback steering the ship.

Trade down: Pittsburgh trades out of first round, acquires multiple day two picks

Steelers receive:

2025 second-round pick (45th overall)

2025 third-round pick (80th overall)

2026 second-round pick

2026 third-round pick

2026 sixth-round pick

Colts receive:

2025 first-round pick (21st overall)

The Steelers should also remain open-minded about trading out of the first round altogether.

The logic for trading out of the first round is pretty simple for teams at the bottom of the draft order. There are multiple QB-needy teams who might want to move up the board to get their guy in the first round. That way, they will get a fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

However, that is not the case right here. In this scenario, the Colts use their first-round pick on defensive end Shemar Stewart. Indianapolis then makes a bold trade offer with Pittsburgh, moving back up into the first round for tight end Colston Loveland.

While it is fascinating to consider what that could mean for the Colts, we should focus on the Steelers right now.

This is an ideal trade for Pittsburgh both now and in the future. Prior to this trade, Pittsburgh only had six selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. Trading down (theoretically) lowers the talent of the players they bring in, but it does give them an extra day-two pick.

Pittsburgh could get the best of both worlds if a quarterback they like (Tyler Shough? Jaxson Dart? Jalen Milroe?) falls to 45th overall.

This trade would set the Steelers up with a huge war chest of picks for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh is already projected to receive compensatory picks in rounds three, four, five, and six. Adding Indianapolis' 2026 picks would give Pittsburgh a total of 14 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, six of which are in the first three rounds.

If the Steelers could pull off this trade, they'd have all the ammunition needed to trade up for a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft if they need to.

Pittsburgh should not blink if they get a trade offer like this on April 24th.