Can the Pittsburgh Steelers find their way up the board in Round 1? Do they have an eye on Shedeur Sanders or not? Here are three last-minute predictions for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Steelers have been one of the mystery teams for this year’s draft. Nobody seems to know what their plan is. Are they still holding out hope to sign quarterback Aaron Rodgers? Or will they draft a quarterback of the future in the first round?

Whatever the case is, they need to pull the right strings if they want to be in the conversation for serious playoff noise in 2025.

Steelers will trade out of the No. 21 spot

The thing that makes the most sense is that the Steelers won’t find a game-changer at that point in the draft. Add that to the fact they don’t have a second-round pick, and it makes tons of sense that Mike Tomlin and company will look to add a second-round or third-round selection by trading down the first round.

There are plenty of teams that could make the move. Most notably are the New York Giants. They would surely love to pair their likely No. 3 pick of Abdul Carter with a young quarterback at No. 21.

However, the Giants don’t have the draft profile to make that deal work. They pick early in the second round and would likely need to give up both third-round picks. Maybe the Steelers would bite, maybe not.

Probably the best bet for a trade is the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers could move from No. 21 to No. 30 in the first round while also grabbing the Bills No. 56 pick (second round). The teams could negotiate from there.

With the No. 30 pick, the Steelers could possibly get Luther Burden III from Missouri. This would allow them to trade problem wide receiver George Pickens.

Burden holds a ranking of No. 35 on Daniel Jeremiah’s big board, according to nfl.com.

“Burden is a quick, athletic slot receiver,” Jeremiah wrote. “He excels on underneath option routes that allow him to combine his feel to create space and his suddenness to generate yards after the catch.

“(Burden) has outstanding body control, giving him the ability to contort and haul in poorly thrown balls. He is at his best with the ball in his hands. Burden can stop/start in a hurry and possesses the agility to make defenders miss in tight quarters. He has more to offer once he gets to the next level.”

Extra pick comes in handy at RB position

With the No. 56 selection, the Steelers could move in on University of Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson. This is a guy who could prove to be an NFL standout, according to nfl.com.

“Compact back with good instincts and run-after-contact ability that propelled him to stardom in his lone season as a starter,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Sampson separates himself from other backs in the class with an impressive feel for timing, spacing, and blocking scheme. He sees lane development in real time and is disciplined to stay on the designed track, but he can flip a switch and improvise when traffic mounts.

“(Sampson) can wiggle around tacklers or break free from their grasps. Ball security and pass protection improvement will be early priorities for his next coaching staff. Sampson plays with the instincts of a seasoned veteran. (And he) has the talent to build on what he started in 2024.”

Steelers get their QB later in draft

Instead of spending a high pick on Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart, the Steelers will bide their time and walk out of the draft with Jalen Milroe in the third round. They won’t sign Aaron Rodgers — good for them! — and will install Milroe as their Week 1 starter.

Milroe has the attributes necessary to be a top-level NFL starter. He needs work, but the tools are there, according to nfl.com.

“Milroe is an explosive athlete who is very capable outside the pocket, but he lacks accuracy, touch, and decision-making when he’s inside the pocket,” Zierlein wrote. “A lack of anticipation and timing leads to interceptions and contested throws to intermediate areas of the field. He has an NFL arm, but he might need to fine-tune his footwork and delivery to improve accuracy on all three levels.

“(Milroe) can get through his reads when he’s confident and feels protected, but becomes predictable and easier for defenses to manipulate when he’s rattled. He’s built like a Will linebacker, runs like a receiver, and is a threat to hit the home run on called runs and scrambles. A strong arm and elite speed will have teams intrigued.”

It’s a gamble. But if it doesn’t work, the Steelers can try again in 2026.