The Pittsburgh Steelers are leaving no stone unturned as they search for their next quarterback. Pittsburgh has been heavily linked to QB Aaron Rodgers. However, he has yet to sign with the team. The Steelers are taking a close look at several quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Steelers have four quarterbacks on their list of top-30 draft visits, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor. Those quarterbacks include Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, and Kyle McCord.

Sanders will visit the Steelers on Thursday and McCord will come to Pittsburgh next week. Pittsburgh has already spent some time with Dart and Shough.

Pryor added a Mike Tomlin quote to her post, suggesting that the Steelers “gotta do (home)work while you wait (on Aaron Rodgers.)”

The Steelers are clearly targeting all of the quarterbacks they believe will still be available for them to pick.

Miami's Cam Ward is the consensus top quarterback in the draft, but he is expected to land with the Titans at first overall.

Sanders was once viewed as the top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now that the draft is a few weeks away, rumors have him tumbling down draft boards. If Sanders fell past the Giants at three and the Saints at nine, he could be in play for the Steelers at 21. Pittsburgh could also move up the draft board to snag Sanders if he ends up free falling.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have also been connected with Jaxson Dart. Many NFL draft experts view Dart as the consensus QB3 in this year's class. Dart could be in play in the first round if Rodgers does not sign with Pittsburgh before April 24th.

Tyler Shough is a late riser who impressed several teams at the NFL Combine in March. The Louisville is an impressive athlete and some even view him as the most pro ready QB in the draft.

Finally, Kyle McCord could be a nice insurance policy in case the Steelers want to pick up a quarterback during the middle rounds.