Aaron Rodgers is beginning a new chapter in his legendary NFL career. Now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player is looking to help the AFC North franchise win the Super Bowl.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is always the main goal, especially for a player of Rodgers' stature and for a team like the Steelers, whose fanbase demands nothing less than the league championship.

That being what's ahead of Rodgers, the quarterback made it clear that he's got no desire to get caught up in his past or previous teams. During Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, the 41-year-old quarterback was asked to gauge the New York Jets and the Steelers as opposed to each other, and the future Pro Football Hall of Fame signal-caller immediately interpreted the question as a bait.

“I’m not going to take shots at my previous organization, if that’s what you’re trying to get me to do,” Rodgers responded, per Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Article Continues Below

Rodgers' stint with the Steelers could be his final serious shot at winning his second Super Bowl, as he moves on from his time with the Jets.

After a long wait, Rodgers ultimately decided to take his talents to the Steelers, signing a one-year contract worth $13.65 million. While his best days are now behind him, the 10-time Pro Bowler is still viewed as an upgrade under center for the Steelers, who would have likely rolled with Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback in the 2025 NFL season if they did not sign Rodgers or added a quality signal-caller to the group in the offseason.

Before coming over to Pittsburgh, Aaron Rodgers spent two seasons with the Jets, but he practically just played one year for them. He suffered a season-ending injury in just his first game for the Jets in 2023.

When he returned to action in 2024, he showed he can still be an above-average performer despite the recent serious injury and Father Time breathing down his neck. Rodgers threw for a total of 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions on a 63.0 percent completion rate in 17 games last season for New York, which won just five games and missed the NFL playoffs.