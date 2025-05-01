As the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Will Howard in the sixth round, it might be the franchise quarterback they're searching for. At the very least, it caught Ben Roethlisberger's attention.

Roethlisberger was a 6’5 240 240-pound QB, and Howard is a 6’4 235 235-pound QB. There are some similarities there from a physical perspective.

Either way, the former Steelers quarterback talked about his admiration for the pick.

“I do like this pick, I don’t think he’s going to be a day one starter,” Roethlisberger said. “I think it’s going to be Mason unless Aaron comes in, obviously, that throws in a wrinkle. My question is going to be what does this do to the Aaron Rodgers watch? I don’t know.

“Part of me is like ‘Man, it would probably be good for Will if Rodgers came because he could sit behind a guy that is a Hall of Famer and learn.' Would Aaron be willing to help? I don’t know. Would Mason help teach him because it is hard sometimes when you're the guy and there is a guy breathing down your neck?”

Ben Roethlisberger likes the Steelers drafting Will Howard

Howard has had quite the comeback story. After being a standout at Kansas State, he transferred to win a national championship.

Safe to say that dream came to fruition. However, it didn't come without its struggles. For starters, Howard lost against Oregon after sliding down with eight seconds remaining.

The team didn't have a timeout, and that nearly cost them the season. Not to mention, Ohio State lost to Michigan, which would've ended their season.

Still, they had a chance to redeem themselves in the College Football Playoff. They took full advantage and eventually beat Notre Dame to lift the trophy.

Howard's comeback story is quite the tale for Steelers fans. They embrace players who have been through the mud and have faced some adversity.

It's baked into their character as an organization. Their grit, tenacity, and togetherness are all crucial elements of the team.

After the selection, Howard broke down in tears after being drafted by the Steelers. Being under Mike Tomlin could do major things for Howard.

However, the question is about who the quarterback moving forward will be. Will Aaron Rodgers sign with the Steelers? Or will Mason Rudolph be the starter?

Either way, Howard has a golden opportunity to learn how to read and dissect NFL defenses. He won't be rushed into a role. However, he'll be ready when his name is called.