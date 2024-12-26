The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their third straight game after getting dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. The Steelers faced a brutal December schedule with three games against playoff-bound teams in 10 days, and Pittsburgh came up short in each contest.

The three-game skid has Steelers' veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward seeing red. After Wednesday's loss to the Chiefs, he offered a brutally honest assessment of the team.

“The last three weeks, we've played like s**t. Simple as that. I own that; every player's got [to] own that in here,” Heyward said via Steelers Depot on X. “Man, just can't squander opportunities, whether it's turnovers, whether it's getting off the field, whether it's scoring touchdowns. It's a multitude of things, and it has reared its big head.

“My confidence is never gonna lack in the group. It's just, from an execution standpoint that is just dumbfounding. We have to get it done on those plays. We sit up in meetings, we take it out to the [practice] field. That means nothing if you don't do it in the game.”

In the middle of the month, Pittsburgh was 10-3 and in control of the AFC North. It appeared as if the Steelers were coming together at the perfect time to make a deep postseason run. They were poised to land the third seed and host a playoff game. But the team entered a challenging three-game gauntlet, during which they faced the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, and Chiefs in just ten days.

Cam Heyward and the Steelers couldn't stop the Chiefs on Christmas

After Wednesday's loss, the Steelers are 10-6 and a game behind the Ravens in the division. Russell Wilson had been 6-1 since being named Pittsburgh's starting quarterback. The team is now 6-4 under Wilson, and he's played poorly over the last three games, totaling just 550 passing yards with three touchdowns and four turnovers.

The Steelers couldn't snap a 59-year losing streak in Philadelphia when they took on the Eagles in Week 15. The team then suffered a massively disappointing defeat when they were dominated by the Ravens 34-17 in Week 16.

The offense was grounded during those games, but Pittsburgh was missing top target George Pickens, who was sidelined for multiple contests with a hamstring injury. The wideout avoided an injury designation in Week 17, returning for the Chiefs matchup. But his presence failed to move the needle. Pickens caught three passes for 50 yards, and the Steelers scored just 10 points against Kansas City.

Pittsburgh has already clinched a playoff berth, and the team still has a chance to win the division with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and a Ravens loss in Week 18. However, the Steelers had an opportunity to prove themselves as legitimate contenders against some of the league's most talented teams over the last three games. The results don't bode well for their championship aspirations.